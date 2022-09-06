The investigation of the Enforcement Directorate into the Delhi Liquor Scam, which created a stir in the national capital, Delhi, is continuing. As a part of this, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids in many parts of the country in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam case. Related sources say that these raids are being carried out in 30 places in the country. The ED, which is conducting simultaneous raids in 30 locations along with Delhi, has taken this case very seriously.

Apart from the house and office of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is the main accused in this case, more than 30 places are reported to be raided. Apart from Delhi, raids are being conducted in Lucknow in UP, Gurugram in Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Mumbai in Maharashtra, Hyderabad in Telangana, Bangalore and other places.

Enforcement Directorate officials registered a case based on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR on the Delhi Liquor Scam. The CBI named Sisodia as the number one accused in its FIR. The CBI registered an FIR under IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 477-A (falsification of accounts). This case has been registered with the allegations of a Rs.30 crore exemption given to the liquor traders. There are allegations against him that licensees have been extended at will and policy rules have been framed in violation of excise rules.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, then Commissioner (Excise) Arva Gopi Krishna, then Deputy Commissioner (Excise) Anand Tiwari and Assistant Commissioner (Excise) Pankaj Bhatnagar are alleged to have played a key role in making recommendations and taking decisions in the Delhi liquor scam. In Delhi, the ED officials are conducting raids in the areas related to Sameer Mahendru, the MD of Indo Spirit Company and the accused in the case. ED has lodged a Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) case and is likely to summon all accused for questioning today.

Meanwhile, it seems that these raids are taking place in areas where there are liquor dealers. The name of Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K. Kavitha has already been raised in the Delhi liquor scam, so it is interesting to know whose name will come out in this case in the background of ongoing ED raids in Hyderabad as well.