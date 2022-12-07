Delhi MCD Election Results: BJP ahead in Arvind Kejriwal's ward, AAP ahead in Manoj Tiwari's ward- Check the VIP list HERE

The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD Election) is going on. There is a tough fight between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP. BJP's Ravindra Kumar is leading in Ward 74 of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal. AAP's Punardeep Singh and Congress's Rahul Sharma are contesting from here. Arvind Kejriwal is a voter of Chandni Chowk.

BJP's Alka Raghav is leading from Ward No. 203 Laxmi Nagar held by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia. AAP's Meenakshi Sharma is behind from here. On the other hand, AAP's Sajid Khan is ahead from Ward 234 in Kabir Nagar of Delhi Environment Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai.

BJP's Manika Nischal is leading from Rajendra Nagar ward 141 of Rajya Sabha MP and senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadda. AAP's Aarti Chawla is behind. AAP's Vidyavati is ahead in the ward of former Delhi BJP president and North Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari. BJP's Manika Nischal is leading from Ward 141 in Rajendra Nagar of Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta and South-East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir. AAP's Rajneesh is ahead from 122 in Matiala village of BJP MP Parvesh Verma.

AAP's Jugal Arora is leading from Krishna Nagar Ward 211 of former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Harsh Vardhan. AAP's Sugandha is leading from South Delhi's BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's ward 178 in Tughlakabad. Shashi Talwar is leading from Ward 96 of former Delhi Congress President Ajay Maken in Rajouri Garden.