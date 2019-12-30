Delhi Metro starts construction of Phase IV

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro on Monday (December 30) started construction work for Phase IV`s RK Ashram-Janakpuri West corridor. The 28.92-km-long corridor will provide more connectivity to the crowded areas of West Delhi and help in reducing congestion on the roads, and interconnectivity among the already operational sections of Delhi Metro, according to a Delhi Metro statement.

The construction work today started at Haiderpur Badli in the presence of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director Mangu Singh.

Proposed stations in the section include Krishna Park Extension, Keshopur, Peeragarhi, Madhuban Chowk, Azadpur, Ghantaghar, Pulbangash, Sadar Bazaar and Nabi Karim.

The Union government has approved the 61.679-km-long Phase IV with 46 Metro stations, of which 17 will be elevated. The total cost of the project is pegged around Rs 25,000 crore and it will cater around 15 lakh passengers once completed.

The work involves the part design and construction of elevated viaduct, elevated ramp, siding line and station buildings from Keshopur to Haiderpur Badli More.

The work on this corridor is expected to be completed within 30 months from the commencement of work.

The 28.92 km long Janakpuri West – R. K Ahsram Marg corridor is an extension of Magenta Line and will come up with 22 stations.