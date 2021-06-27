Delhi-NCR to wait for another week for Monsoon, predicts IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday (June 26, 2021) said that the national capital and other northwest states of India will have to wait for at least one more week for the first monsoonal showers.

"Prevailing meteorological conditions, large scale atmospheric features and the forecast wind pattern by dynamical models suggest that no favourable conditions are likely to develop for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Punjab during next seven days," IMD said in a statement on Saturday.

“The northern limit of the southwest monsoon continues to pass through Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar,” it said.

Subdued rainfall is likely over the northwest, central and western parts of peninsular India during the next five days, it added.

“Models suggest monsoon entering into a break spell from July 29. Heavy rains to be confined mainly over northeast India at least till July 5 with suppressed rainfall over rest of India. Active-break spells are part of monsoon dynamics and decides quantum of seasonal rainfall,” tweeted M Rajeevan, secretary, ministry of earth sciences.

The monsoon’s northward journey has weakened due to several local conditions. Weather experts believe that the weakening of monsoon for the several northwest parts of the country started from June 21 and it is likely to weaken further.

The weather experts believe that northwest parts of the country and Delhi won’t receive the first monsoonal showers until July 5 when it is expected to strengthen again.

About two weeks ago, the monsoon's advancement in the country was so strong that IMD had predicted it would reach Delhi by June 15, which would have been 12 days early.

However, westerly winds persisting in northwest India have been blocking the monsoon. These are expected to prevail for another week, according to Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre.

Additionally, as per IMD’s latest update, "Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of Pilani (Rajasthan) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours.”

27/06/2021: 06:20 IST; Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of Pilani (Rajasthan) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 27, 2021

As per IMD's current forecast, Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh and parts of Karnataka are likely to continue receiving rain until Monday (June 28, 2021). However, after that, the monsoon is likely to weaken for at least a week in the country.

(With PTI inputs)

