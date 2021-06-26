IMD weather update: Scattered rainfall expected in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday (June 26, 2021) said that thunderstorm with light to moderate rain and gusty winds is likely in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The Met department in a statement revealed that “thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds over and surrounding regions of entire Delhi and its adjoining areas. There is also a possibility of very light rain in the city on Saturday.”

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-70 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of entire Delhi & NCR ( Badurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) Gannaur, Sonipat, Gohana, Kharkhoda, Rohtak, Farukhnagar, Bawal, Jhajjar, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Rewari, Nuh, Hodal, Aurangabad (Haryana) Bagpat, Baraut, Barsana, Nandgaon, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Loni Dehat, (UP), Rajgarh, Laxmangarh, Nadbai, Nagaur, Alwar, Tizara, Deeg (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," IMD said in a tweet.

Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Garhmukteshwar,Modinagar, Meerut, Siyana, Hapur, Narora, Jahangirabad, Bulandshahar, Sikandrabad, Gulaoti, Kasganj, Jalesar, Hathras, Iglas, Aligarh, Khair, Atrauli, Jattari, Khurja, Agra, Mathura, Raya, Barsana, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 25, 2021

Delhi also witnessed a sudden change in the weather on Friday (June 25, 2021) afternoon, when several parts of the Capital witnessed a spell of light rainfall along with gusty wind.

Earlier, the Met department has issued a yellow alert for 11 districts of Bihar namely, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnia, Saharsa, Madhepura, Katihar, Bhagalpur, Munger, Banka, Jamui, and Khagaria.

Other than the northern states, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, interior Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also likely to receive scattered light to moderate rainfall with few heavy spells.

Moreover, light to moderate rainfall with one or two intense spells are expected over west Bengal, Chhattisgarh, parts of Odisha, Marathawada, and parts of Telangana.

