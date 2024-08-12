Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Continues, IMD Issues Orange Alert; Check Areas to Avoid

Heavy rains have lashed North and Northwest India over the past 24 hours, causing widespread havoc. Landslides, traffic chaos, and house collapses have resulted in the deaths of at least 28 people. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert across several states, including Rajasthan, Meghalaya, and Kerala, as the situation continues to deteriorate in many regions due to relentless rainfall.

The national capital, Delhi, also experienced significant rainfall on Sunday, leading to widespread disruption. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Delhi today, indicating the potential for continued heavy rain.

Weather Conditions In Delhi

On Sunday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius, which is three degrees below normal. Humidity levels reached 100 percent by 5:30 pm, according to the IMD. The forecast for Monday predicts cloudy skies with the possibility of moderate rain. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 33 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of approximately 26 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall Data Across Delhi

According to IMD data, from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm on Sunday, the Safdarjung weather station recorded 26.3 millimetres (mm) of rain, Lodhi Road 30.4 mm, Palam 20.4 mm, and Mayur Vihar 55.5 mm. Heavy rains were particularly intense in Central, South, South-West, and East Delhi. The IMD has forecasted more rainfall in Delhi-NCR areas later today. The Public Works Department (PWD) reported 40 cases of waterlogging and three instances of fallen trees.

Areas To Avoid

The heavy rains across Delhi-NCR have caused significant waterlogging in various areas. In light of the ongoing situation, the IMD has issued an advisory urging residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. The IMD has specifically advised against visiting areas prone to waterlogging.

Tragic Deaths Due to Rain

Tragically, four children have lost their lives due to rain-related incidents in Delhi over the past two days. On Saturday, an 8-year-old child drowned in rainwater accumulated at the Chhat Ghat in DDA Park, Aman Vihar. On Friday, two boys, aged 16 and 17, drowned in waterlogged areas near the Rani Kheda bus depot in Prem Nagar. Additionally, another child died from electrocution while playing in the Ranhaula area on Saturday.