Delhi-Noida travellers alert! Huge traffic on DND flyway

The travellers commuting between Delhi and Noida are currently facing huge traffic at the DND flyway. Long queues of four-wheelers were witnessed at the key passage of the two NCR cities. Office-goers who commute between Delhi and Noida take DND as their regular gateway between the two cities. At peak hours, during morning and evening, traffic snarls are common at the passage. However, today's traffic, as seen on Google Maps, was slower than the usual here.