हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DND Traffic

Delhi-Noida travellers alert! Huge traffic on DND flyway

Noida DND Traffic: Long queues of four-wheelers were witnessed at the key passage between Delhi and Noida.

Delhi-Noida travellers alert! Huge traffic on DND flyway
DND Flyway traffic update: Long queues of four-wheelers were witnessed at the key passage of the two NCR cities.

The travellers commuting between Delhi and Noida are currently facing huge traffic at the DND flyway. Long queues of four-wheelers were witnessed at the key passage of the two NCR cities. Office-goers who commute between Delhi and Noida take DND as their regular gateway between the two cities. At peak hours, during morning and evening, traffic snarls are common at the passage. However, today's traffic, as seen on Google Maps, was slower than the usual here.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DND TrafficNoida trafficTraffic at DND flywayDND flyway trafficDND Noida traffic
Next
Story

BREAKING: Fire breaks out in Delhi's Bhalasava landfill, 12 tenders on spot

Must Watch

PT5M45S

Target Killing: Government's big decision on Hindu employees in Jammu and Kashmir