New Delhi: Water supply is expected to be hit in North Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and Part of South Delhi including Delhi Cantt as informed by the Delhi Jal Board on Saturday (May 21). This has been attributed to the depletion and drying of the Yamuna river which is the main source of water for the national capital. The water crisis comes at a time when the demand for water is high as Delhiites reel from sweltering heatwaves.

ALSO READ: Tug of War: 'Haryana not releasing our share of water' says Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain; Haryana CM denies

Regarding the same, the Delhi Jal Board had shared an official statement on Twitter which read: "Due to depletion of pond level at Wazirabad and maximum possible diversion from CLC towards Wazirabad and flow fluctuation in DSB & CLC also excessive floating materials in CLC DSB at Intake Haiderpur, the clear water production has been affected from water treatment plants at Haiderpur Phase-I, Phase-II, Bawana. However, the situation is being reviewed constantly."

Due to depletion of pond level at Wazirabad and maximum possible diversion from CLC towards Wazirabad and flow fluctuation in DSB & CLC also excessive floating materials in CLC/DSB at Intake Haiderpur.#DJBWaterAlert #DJB4U #DjbOnMissionMode pic.twitter.com/4Us1fRTxWz — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) May 21, 2022

The clear water production has been affected from water treatment plants at Haiderpur Phase-I, Phase-II, Bawana. However, the Situation is being reviewed constantly. #DjbOnMissionMode — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) May 21, 2022

#DelhiJalBoard is endeavoring to rationalize the water supply, the water will be available at low pressure till the situation improves. Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement. Water tanker will be available on request. — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) May 21, 2022

ALSO READ: Delhi water crisis forces people to chain their water cans, tanks- Watch video

It further said, "Delhi Jal Board is endeavouring to rationalize the water supply, however water will be available at low pressure till the situation improves. The affected areas are North Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and Part of South Delhi including Delhi Cann. and the command area of Deer Park.Therefore, the public is requested to make judicious use of water. They may also contact the Central Control Room at telephone Nos. 1916: 23527679 23634469 for water-related problems i.e demand of tankers etc. Inconvenience to the public is regretted."

Live TV