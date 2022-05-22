हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi

Delhi: Parts of national capital to be hit by water shortage, check areas here

Delhi water crisis: The Delhi Jal Board stated that they are planning to supply water in low pressure until a solution is found.

Pic Credit: File Photo

New Delhi: Water supply is expected to be hit in North Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and Part of South Delhi including Delhi Cantt as informed by the Delhi Jal Board on Saturday (May 21). This has been attributed to the depletion and drying of the Yamuna river which is the main source of water for the national capital. The water crisis comes at a time when the demand for water is high as Delhiites reel from sweltering heatwaves.

ALSO READ: Tug of War: 'Haryana not releasing our share of water' says Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain; Haryana CM denies

Regarding the same, the Delhi Jal Board had shared an official statement on Twitter which read: "Due to depletion of pond level at Wazirabad and maximum possible diversion from CLC towards Wazirabad and flow fluctuation in DSB & CLC also excessive floating materials in CLC DSB at Intake Haiderpur, the clear water production has been affected from water treatment plants at Haiderpur Phase-I, Phase-II, Bawana. However, the situation is being reviewed constantly."

 

ALSO READ: Delhi water crisis forces people to chain their water cans, tanks- Watch video

It further said, "Delhi Jal Board is endeavouring to rationalize the water supply, however water will be available at low pressure till the situation improves. The affected areas are North Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi and Part of South Delhi including Delhi Cann. and the command area of Deer Park.Therefore, the public is requested to make judicious use of water. They may also contact the Central Control Room at telephone Nos. 1916: 23527679 23634469 for water-related problems i.e demand of tankers etc. Inconvenience to the public is regretted."

