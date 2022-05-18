हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi

Tug of War: 'Haryana not releasing our share of water' says Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain; Haryana CM denies

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain accused Haryana of withholding water from the national capital while it faces a water crisis.

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has responded to Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's allegation that Haryana is not releasing Delhi's fair share of water amid the city's water crisis. Earlier, Delhi Minister had visited the Wazirabad Barrage amid Delhi's water shortage. 

Reacting to the drying up of the Yamuna river, Satyendar Jain claimed, "Haryana is not releasing Delhi's fair share of water. Yamuna's water level has fallen from 674.5ft to 669ft i.e. a fall of 5.5ft (above sea level). Hence, water production in our WTP is reduced by 60-70 MGD."

 

However, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar dismissed his claims and accused Jain of 'lying' in order to politicise the issue.

He told ANI, "We're providing full water to Delhi. It's unfortunate that they (AAP) lie & politicise this issue. As per SC order, 1050 cusecs of water is being given & Upper Yamuna Board has also confirmed from time to time that Delhi is being given their share of water."

 

The national capital is facing a severe water crisis amid the rising temperatures and brutal heatwave. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Monday (May 16, 2022) informed that the water supply in the capital will be affected from Tuesday. Fearing the scarcity of water supply, people are now becoming paranoid in Delhi and putting chains, and locks on their water canes and water bores.

The paranoid behaviour of the national capital's residents comes after the Delhi Jal Board informed that the water supply in the capital will be disturbed as the production capacity at Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla water treatment plants has dipped further as the Yamuna has "almost dried up".

