Delhi water crisis forces people to chain their water cans, tanks- Watch video

New Delhi: The national capital is facing a severe water crisis amid the rising temperatures and brutal heatwave. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Monday (May 16, 2022) informed that the water supply in the capital will be affected from Tuesday. Fearing the scarcity of water supply, people are now becoming paranoid in Delhi and putting chains, and locks on their water canes and water bores.

The paranoid behaviour of the national capital's residents comes after the Delhi Jal Board informed that the water supply in the capital will be disturbed as the production capacity at Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla water treatment plants has dipped further as the Yamuna has "almost dried up".

#WATCH | Delhi: People chain their water cans as they collect water from water tanks as well as water bore amid a deepening water crisis in parts of the national capital. Visuals from Kusumpur Pahari, Vasant Vihar. pic.twitter.com/XVorfIvJ3N — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2022

"Due to depletion of pond level of Yamuna at Wazirabad Water Works 669.40 feet against the normal level of 674.50 feet and reduction in the release of raw water by Haryana in river Yamuna, water production has been affected from Water Treatment Plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla. Water supply shall be affected since the morning of 17.05.2022 & till the pond level improves to normal," the DJB said in a statement.

Delhi water crisis: Areas to be affected

The areas where the water supply is likely to be affected are Civil Lines, Hindu Rao Hospital, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Paharganj, and NDMC areas, Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, Ramlila Ground, Delhi Gate, Punjabi Bagh, Jahangirpuri, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Burari, parts of Cantonment area and South Delhi.

It also advised people to store sufficient quantities of water in advance and issued helpline numbers to put in a request for water tankers.

Due to depletion of pond level of Yamuna at Wazirabad Water Works 669.40 feet against the normal level of 674.50 feet and reduction in release of raw water by Haryana in river Yamuna, water production has been affected from Water Treatment Plants at Wazirabad, Chandrawal & Okhla. pic.twitter.com/erYbis2fAh — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) May 16, 2022

Delhi weather update: No heatwave for the coming three days

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday (May 16) said that the heatwave prevailing in the national capital and other north Indian states will abate from May 17 for the next four days.

