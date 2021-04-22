Delhi sets up temporary COVID-19 centre with Sant Nirankari Mission’s aid

New Delhi: Amid increasing demand for hospital beds and oxygen in the UT, the Delhi government, in association with the Sant Nirankari Mission, has set up a temporary COVID-19 centre with 1000 beds.

In view of the deteriorating COVID-19 situation and shortage of hospital beds, medical oxygen in the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has built a temporary COVID-19 centre with 1000 beds and a supply of medical oxygen to all. The centre is likely to become operational till the coming Saturday.

The COVID-19 care centre has the facilities of mobile toilets, coolers and WIFI connection. Separate wards have been constructed for women and children. 50 medical staff, including doctors and nurses, will look after the patients, while civil defence volunteers will also be available for assistance.

Moreover, three-time meals will be provided to the patients by Sant Nirankari Mission.

Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday (April 18) had informed that there is shortage of hospital beds with less than 100 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds remaining. "In the next two-three days, we will prepare more than six thousand oxygen beds", Kejriwal assured. Besides schools, beds for COVID-19 patients have been installed in Commonwealth Games Village and Yamuna Sports Complex, the CM had said.

Meanwhile, Delhi logged 24,638 fresh COVID-19 cases and 249 deaths on Wednesday (April 21) while the positivity rate jumped to 31.28 per cent.

