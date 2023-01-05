Delhi records coldest day of season at 2.8 degrees Celsius, temp to dip further

New Delhi: The cold wave that has left parts of North India shivering continued to grip the National Capital Region on Thursday, with people huddling around bonfires. Parts of Delhi experienced temperatures as low as three degrees Celsius, the city's lowest temperature in three years. A layer of fog, which has been recorded for several days, has persisted, with Delhi airport announcing that Low Visibility Procedures are in effect.

Cold wave grips Delhi, people sit around bonfires to get relief. Visuals from Mandi House pic.twitter.com/cR1YgkyNBy January 4, 2023

The IMD predicts that coldwave conditions will return to the Delhi-NCR region on Thursday, with temperatures dropping to 4 degrees. However, as of 5.30 a.m. on Thursday, the temperature in Palam was seven degrees, while the temperature in Safdarjung was three degrees, making it the coldest temperature in Delhi this season. Lodhi Road had a temperature of 2.8 degrees. Meanwhile, the cold weather in Delhi has caused many people to huddle around bonfires.

The national capital saw its coldest day of the year on Wednesday, when the mercury dropped to 4.4 degrees. The minimum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory was 4.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal. A heavy layer of fog engulfed the city, decreasing visibility to 200 metres and delaying 19 trains bound for the national capital.

Delhi`s AQI is also forecast to remain likely in the `very poor` category till January 13.IMD on Wednesday said that said dense to very dense fog and cold day conditions are likely to continue over North-West India during the next three-four days. As per the IMD forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures in January 2023 are most likely to remain below normal over many parts of central India and adjoining areas of peninsular, east and northwest India.

(With ANI inputs)