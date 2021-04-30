हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Delhi: Two held for duping woman by selling fire extinguisher in place of oxygen cylinder

The duo was held on charges of cheating a woman by selling her a fire extinguisher instead of an oxygen cylinder which she needed for a COVID-19 positive relative. 

Delhi: Two held for duping woman by selling fire extinguisher in place of oxygen cylinder

New Delhi: The Delhi police arrested two people on Thursday (April 29) in connection to a cheating case. 

The duo was held on charges of cheating a woman by selling her a fire extinguisher instead of an oxygen cylinder which she needed for a COVID-19 positive relative. 

The matter came to light when a woman named Geeta Arora lodged a complaint with the Dwarka police alleging that two people duped her by selling fire extinguisher in place of an oxygen cylinder. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena informed that complainant Geeta Arora, a resident of Shishram Park, Bindapur, alleged that two people sold her a fire extinguisher. 

The police said that the woman was seeking an oxygen cylinder as her relative was suffering from coronavirus infection. “Her relative was suffering from COVID-19 and was having difficulty in breathing due to low oxygen levels. In a bid to arrange an oxygen cylinder, she came in contact with the accused, who duped her,” the police stated. 

When Arora tried to contact them and demanded her money back for duping her, they stopped picking up her phone calls, the DCP further said. 

The two accused named Ashutosh (19) and Ayush (22), residents of Vikaspuri, were arrested from west Delhi's Uttam Nagar area. The police also seized five fire extinguishers from them. The accused were allegedly selling fire extinguisher as oxygen cylinder for Rs 10,000. 

Further investigation is underway. 

