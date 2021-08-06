Delhi University to commence project, practical work classes for science students in physical mode from Aug 16

New Delhi: The Delhi University on Thursday (August 5, 2021) announced that it will commence classes in physical mode for project and practical work for science students from August 16 in view of the decline in COVID-19 cases in the country, adding that the theory classes will continue online.

Soon after the announcement, an office-bearer of the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA), in an interview with news agency PTI slammed the move, saying that the varsity had no regard for the safety of students and teachers.

"Taking note of the decline in a number of COVID-19 cases, it has been decided that classes and practical/project work with respect to PG and UG programmes students in science courses in the university and its colleges shall be conducted in physical mode with effect from 16.08.2021 observing necessary protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19," an official notification read.

"... Therefore all teaching and non-teaching staff shall attend the duties at their workplace with immediate effect," it said, adding all colleges, centres, and departments shall be fully functional.

The online teaching and learning activities shall continue for all other academic programmes, it said.

In the notice, the university also directed the principals of colleges and provosts of hostels to ensure complete and strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines laid by the government while providing accommodation for eligible outstation students.

The announcement comes a day after Registrar Vikas Gupta revealed that the varsity is exploring the possibility of reopening the campus for students of the science stream.

It is to be noted that the university was closed since March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country, but allowed final year students to return to colleges for accessing labs and take practical classes in February this year. Later on the classes were suspended again in April due to the second wave of COVID-19.

Additionally, the treasurer of DUTA, Professor Abha Dev Habib, criticised this decision by the university and said that overcrowding in classrooms and labs will act as a hindrance in enforcing social distancing norms, adding that returning to the city and finding an accommodation in just 10 days will posses a challenge for outstation students.

"Can a notice ask classes for any stream to be held in physical mode? It is easy to write that all protocols should be followed but how to ensure that they are followed or in fact, can be followed," she said.

"In both UG colleges and science departments, there is overcrowding in classrooms and labs. MSc physics department has more number of students than can be actually accommodated. Can the university expect students to return to Delhi and find accommodation in 10 days?" she said.

The university has not cared to publish any report on how many students, teachers and karamcharis have been able to get themselves and their families vaccinated, she added.

"The notification declares that Covid cases are decreasing even as there are reports which predict third wave building anytime now. This letter has been issued in complete disregard of the interests of students, teachers, karamcharis," she said.

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV