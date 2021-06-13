Delhi unlocks further, restaurants and markets to reopen, check what's allowed

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Sunday (June 13, 2021) further relaxed the lockdown restrictions in the national capital.

As part of the phased unlock plan in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday that all market activities will be allowed from Monday, but with certain restrictions.

“After 5 am tomorrow, all activities will be allowed except some activities that will be prohibited and some activities that will be done in a restricted manner. A detailed order will be issued,” said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister announced that starting from 5 am on Monday following activities will be allowed in the national capital:

- All malls, markets and market complexes (except weekly markets) can open between 10 AM to 8 PM. The odd-even formula has been lifed for the next week.

- Transportation by Delhi Metro and bus services shall be allowed up to 50% of the seating capacity. The metros will run as per the normal time schedule.

- In autos, e-rickshaws, or taxis, not more than 2 passengers allowed to ensure social distancing.

- Restaurants will be allowed to open at 50% seating capacity.

- All Government offices of NCT of Delhi, Autonomous bodies, PSUs, Corporations, Local Bodies can function with officers of the level of Grade-I /equivalent and above to the extent of 100% strength. The remaining staff will attend up to 50% as per the requirement to be assessed by the HOD concerned (the remaining 50% of the staff will work from home).

- Offices involved in essential services can function without any restrictions (ie at 100% strength).

- All private offices in Delhi can function to the extent of 50% strength of their staff between 9 AM to 5 PM on the production of a valid authority letter and valid I card issued by their employer, firm or company.

- Private offices are also advised to follow the practice of work from home, as far as possible.

- Religious places to be opened but no visitors allowed.

- Weekly market will be allowed but only 1 market per zone.

- Weddings are not allowed in public places like banquet halls or hotels, but only at court or homes with not more than 20 people.

- Only 20 people allowed at funerals

“We will observe this for one week, if cases increase, stricter restrictions to be imposed, otherwise, it will be continued,” says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

