Delhi, UP, nearby areas likely to receive light to moderate intensity rains today: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Monday (August 9, 2021) morning predicted light to moderate intensity rains would occur over the national capital and adjoining areas.

"On August 9, light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Hastinapur, Garhmukteshwar, Deoband, Amroha (U.P), Rohtak, Gohana, Gannaur(Haryana) during next 2 hours," IMD tweeted.

09-08-2021; 0400 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, Ghaziabad, Nazibabad, Hapur, Moradabad, Amroha (U.P), Rohtak, Gohana, Gannaur(Haryana) during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/oPhVzCyaTZ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 8, 2021

The weather department had also informed on Sunday that light rains would lash parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and nearby areas.

The Met department had tweeted, "08/08/2021: 21:00 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Daurala, Meerut, Modinagar, Moradabad, Rampur, Billari, Milak, Chandausi, Bahajoi,...."

"Bareilly, Badayun, Iglas, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Sadabad (U.P.) Viratnagar, Deeg, Rajgarh (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," tweeted the weather agency.

Additionally, the weather agency revealed that the air quality index (AQI) is in the moderate category due to slow dispersion and scattered rain. Due to stagnation and wind flow from north-west side having low rainfall possible intrusion of dust/polluted air-mass will degrade the air quality index (AQI) is forecasted to a higher side of moderate category for the next three days.

Earlier yesterday, Delhi recorded an AQI of 88, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

