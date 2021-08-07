हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rainfall

IMD predicts thunderstorm, rainfall in Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh today

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday (August 7, 2021) predicted thunderstorm accompanied with light to moderate intensity rains in Delhi and nearby areas.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of Delhi, Khekra, Gulothi, Bulandshahar, Billari, Milak, Bagpat, Chandausi (UP) and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," IMD tweeted.

The Met department has also predicted that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and NCR region would remain satisfactory today.

"The air quality is likely to remain in Satisfactory to Moderate category on 07.08.2021 and 08.08.2021. The Outlook for subsequent 5 Days: The air quality is likely to remain largely in Satisfactory category," the weather department said. 

Meanwhile, Delhi on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 26.7 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year and the humidity levels oscillated between 88 percent and 55 percent.

(With ANI inputs)

