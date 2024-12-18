Delhi Weather: Homeless Seek Night Shelters As Mercury Drops To 8°C

New Delhi: Many people took refuge at night shelters across various locations in Delhi, as a cold wave continued its grip over the national capital on Tuesday night.

The IMD recorded 8 degrees Celsius temperature in Delhi at 2.30 am on Tuesday.

The caretaker at the ISBT shelter home said they are providing all available facilities to the homeless people.

"Whatever facilities the Delhi government provides we give it to the homeless. Food is given twice a day and medicines are also given to the homeless. This is an 18-bed shelter home. The vehicle engaged in rescue work leaves the homeless here. There is some deficiency of water but authorities have assured it would be solved," he said.

He said that cleaning staff have been engaged to keep the place clean regularly.

"Government doctors also visit the place and provide medicines if the need arises," he said.

At the shelter home in Jama Masjid, Meena Bazaar area the caretaker said that there are three night shelters at the location.

"One-night shelter has a capacity of 100 and the other two have a capacity of 30. People are provided food and blankets. Delhi government has provided all facilities to them. A rescue operation is conducted to rescue the homeless and shift them to night shelters. Beds are provided. Water from Delhi Jal Board is supplied and there is adequate water.

As the temperature dipped the caretaker at the Ramlila ground shelter home said that beds, food twice in a day, mattress, new blankets, tea have been provided.

"We have a first aid box for emergency. For critical cases we call ambulance. There are 18 beds here," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also visited a night home shelter near AIIMS.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a cold wave warning in certain parts of north India, including Jammy and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and more states.