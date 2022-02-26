Delhi weather: Rain, hailstorm lash capital, IMD predicts more rainfall - Check forecast here

New Delhi: The national capital witnessed surprise rainfall along with harsh winds on late Friday evening. According to a forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather is likely to remain the same for the next few hours.

“As forecast, a western disturbance is influencing Delhi and light rains were forecast towards the evening and night time. Wind speeds ranged between 30kmph and 40 kmph, and similar conditions are expected on Saturday too,” IMD scientist RK Jenamani told the Hindustan Times.

The weather department also predicted that Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) are going to receive more hailstorms in the next 24 hours.

#WATCH | Rain and hailstorm lashed parts of the national capital region pic.twitter.com/pruULssXzv — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2022

As per a tweet posted by IMD at 2:45 am, thunderstorms with “light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 20-30 kmph” will occur over and adjoining areas of isolated regions of Delhi and NCR, including in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Indirapuram, among others, in the next two hours.

Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 25, 2022

Additionally, other parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, including Rohtak, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Rajaund, Barwala and others, are also likely to receive showers and thunderstorm today.

Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Daurala, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Siyana, Sambhal, Billari, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Debai, Narora, Sahaswan, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 25, 2022

The Met department in its latest bulletin informed that besides Delhi-NCR, 22 states and Union territories (UTs) have been forecasted to receive showers along with gusty winds till February 28.

Additionally, north Rajasthan will also see isolated light rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning during the next 24 hours.

Live TV