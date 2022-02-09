Rains lash Delhi, IMD predicts dense fog, showers, snowfall in these states - check list

New Delhi: The capital saw rainfall on early Wednesday (February 9) morning with rains lashing several parts of Delhi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in the national capital and its adjoining areas.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of a few places of Delhi ( Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Karawal Nagar, Seemapuri, Safdarjung), Narnaul, Bawal, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana), Shamli, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Daurala, Khekra, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Nandgaon, Barsana (U.P.), Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Nagar, Laxmangarh (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," tweeted IMD.

New Agency ANI posted pictures of a rain-soaked Delhi:

Rain lashes parts of the national capital. Visuals from Feroz Shah Road and Mandi House. IMD has predicted moderate intensity rain & winds with a speed of 20-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, today. pic.twitter.com/e6Tj2MZUrM — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2022

Meanwhile in Jammu and Kashmir, the weather improved on Tuesday but the Met department has predicted light snowfall in higher reaches and cloudy sky in the plains.

IMD also said that dense fog conditions are very likely in isolated/some parts in night/morning hours over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, UP, north Rajasthan, Assam-Meghalaya, and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura.

The Met has forecasted rainfall in several other states, mostly in north. Fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning are likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, and isolated rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan today (February 9). Isolated hailstorm is likely over West Uttar Pradesh.

The eastern part of the country is likely to experience rain too. Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, and north Odisha on February 9 and 10.

