हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IMD

Rains lash Delhi, IMD predicts dense fog, showers, snowfall in these states - check list

Fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning are likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, and isolated rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan today (February 9). Isolated hailstorm is likely over West Uttar Pradesh.

Rains lash Delhi, IMD predicts dense fog, showers, snowfall in these states - check list
Pic courtesy: ANI (file photo)

New Delhi: The capital saw rainfall on early Wednesday (February 9) morning with rains lashing several parts of Delhi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain in the national capital and its adjoining areas.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of a few places of Delhi ( Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Karawal Nagar, Seemapuri, Safdarjung), Narnaul, Bawal, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana), Shamli, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Daurala, Khekra, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Nandgaon, Barsana (U.P.), Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Nagar, Laxmangarh (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," tweeted IMD. 

New Agency ANI posted pictures of a rain-soaked Delhi:

 

Meanwhile in Jammu and Kashmir, the weather improved on Tuesday but the Met department has predicted light snowfall in higher reaches and cloudy sky in the plains.

IMD also said that dense fog conditions are very likely in isolated/some parts in night/morning hours over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, UP, north Rajasthan, Assam-Meghalaya, and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura.

The Met has forecasted rainfall in several other states, mostly in north. Fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning are likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, and isolated rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan today (February 9). Isolated hailstorm is likely over West Uttar Pradesh.

The eastern part of the country is likely to experience rain too. Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, and north Odisha on February 9 and 10.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IMDweather forecastRainfallDense fog
Next
Story

Jammu and Kashmir witnesses tourism boom, over 3 lakh tourists throng Gulmarg during winter season

Must Watch

PT7M12S

DNA: Analysis of Anti-India Tweets on Kashmir