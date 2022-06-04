हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Weather Update

Delhi weather update: Heatwave makes a come back in parts of national capital, mercury to go past 44 degrees Celsius

Representational image (Credits:PTI)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the national capital is likely to witness heatwave conditions at a few places on Saturday (June 4, 2022), with the maximum temperature expected to touch 44 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 28.7 degrees Celsius today, a notch above normal. The IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning of a heatwave at isolated places in the capital. 

"Heatwave is back over parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, south Uttar Pradesh and isolated pockets of Delhi-NCR," said Mahesh Palawat, vice president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather.

The weather office also said that national capital is likely to witness clear skies in the day. 

Earlier, on Friday, the Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base station, had recorded a maximum temperature of 42.9 degrees Celsius. 

ALSO READ | Weather update: Heatwave returns to pockets in central, northwest India; IMD predicts heavy rainfall in THESE states - Full forecast here

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action). A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

(With agency inputs)

