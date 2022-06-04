New Delhi: Unlike earlier predictions by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several parts of the country witnessed heatwave conditions on Friday with mercury breaching 45 degrees Celsius mark in northern parts of west Rajasthan and eastern Vidarbha and in some parts of Bundelkhand region. Chandrapur in Maharashtra`s eastern Vidarbha area recorded the highest maximum temperature at 46.4 degrees Celsius. Other parts of India, including Delhi-NCR, Vidarbha, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh also recorded temperatures above 44-45 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, in the last week of May, the Met Office had at least twice forecasted that there would be no heatwave conditions in the country. Even the May 31 bulletin of IMD had said, "No heatwave conditions likely over the country during the next five days."

The weather department in its forecast, however, mentioned a "gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius very likely over most parts of northwest and central India during next three days and no significant change thereafter".

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD. Based on absolute recorded temperatures, a heatwave is declared when an area logs a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius. A severe heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature crosses the 47-degree Celsius mark.

Temperature rising since June 1

"The temperature has been increasing since June 1 but the heat wave is restricted to a very limited area - only some districts such as Ganganagar in Rajasthan, Bundelkhand area in Uttar Pradesh, Allahabad, south-east UP and east Vidarbha," IMD scientist R.K. Jenamani said.

"There is no Western Disturbance and the westerly wind is dominating that brings heat from the Pakistan side. Pakistan is also experiencing 45-46 degrees Celsius temperatures," he said. The current spell of heatwave is likely to be till June 5-6.

Delhi to witness heatwave conditions

IMD has issued a yellow alert, warning of heatwave at isolated places in the capital on Saturday. The weather department has predicted that the mercury may jump to 44 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung Observatory, which is the base station for the national capital.

Temperatures breach 45°C mark in parts of Maharashtra

Temperatures crossed 45 degrees Celsius in several parts of Vidarbha in Maharashtra on Friday, prompting the Met office to issue a heatwave warning for the region. "In the 24-period ending at 8.30 am today, Chandrapur recorded 46.8 degrees Celsius, Brahmpuri 45.3 degrees Celsius, Wardha 45.4 degrees Celsius and Nagpur 45 degrees Celsius," an RMC official informed.

Rajasthan sizzles at 46.3 deg Celsius

Most parts of western Rajasthan recorded day temperature above 45 degrees Celsius on Friday, Meteorological Department said. According to a MeT data, the highest maximum temperature of 46.3 degrees Celsius was recorded in Sri Ganganagar on Friday. The MeT department has predicted heatwave conditions in Dholpur, Karauli, Churu, Hanumangarh, Ganganagar districts during the next 24 hours.

Rainfall forecast

The IMD said, "Fairly widespread/ widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep and isolated to scattered over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, North Interior Karnataka & Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during next 5 days."

The MeT department, in its weather bulletin, said, "Strong Winds (wind speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) over southwest & adjoining westcentral Arabian Sea, Comorin area, gulf of Mannar, south Tamil Nadu coast 03rd & 04th southwest Arabian Sea during next 5 days. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas."

Heavy rainfall to lash Karnataka for 4 days

IMD had predicted heavy rainfall in Karnataka for four days from Friday. The weather department has sounded a yellow alert for Bengaluru and coastal regions. The Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi are to witness heavy showers.

(With agency inputs)