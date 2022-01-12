Delhi will lift restrictions if COVID-19 cases come down in next two-three days, says Health Minister

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday (January 12, 2022) said that the COVID-19 cases have stabilised in the national capital and that there is a possibility of the infections declining soon.

Jain also assured that if the coronavirus infections come down in the next two to three days, the restrictions in Delhi will be lifted.

He compared the scenario with Mumbai and said that the cases have started declining there and the same situation is likely to happen in the national capital.

While sharing that the city is likely to see around 25,000 cases on Wednesday, he underlined that the positivity rate cannot determine whether the cases have peaked or not.

"Hospitalisation rate has stabilised and cases have plateaued. There are still several beds vacant," he said.

"People with comorbidities are facing more problems, not many people are coming to the hospital for treatment of coronavirus," Satyendar Jain added.

The national capital, notably, reported 21,259 new COVID-19 on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 25.65 per cent. With this, the active caseload in the city has mounted to 74,881, which is the highest in the past eight months. In the past 24 hours, Delhi also reported 23 deaths, taking the capital's total number of fatalities to 25,200.

Delhi Health Bulletin - 11th January 2022 #delhiFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/1Nas5HywNw — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) January 11, 2022

It has now recorded 93 deaths in the first 11 days of the month. Delhi had logged 54 fatalities in the last five months -- nine in December, seven in November, four in October, five in September and 29 in August.

