Delhi air pollution

Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, AQI increases to 355

The overall Air Quality Index increased from 332 on Friday to 355 today in the national capital. 

Delhi&#039;s air quality remains in &#039;very poor&#039; category, AQI increases to 355

New Delhi: Delhi`s air quality continues to remain in the `very poor` category for the seventh consecutive day on Saturday (November 20, 2021, as per the System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR).

The overall Air Quality Index increased from 332 on Friday to 355 today.

Meanwhile, announcing emergency measures to reduce pollution, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday said that there will be 100 percent work from home for the government departments till November 21.

Construction and demolition work has also been banned till November 21 in Delhi, while schools and other educational institutes will remain closed in the national capital until further orders, Rai informed.

Addressing the media after a high-level meeting for strict implementation of the suggestions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Rai said, "We have given instructions for a ban on the entry of all vehicles in Delhi, except those involved in essential services. The police department and the transport department will ensure this together."

Tags:
Delhi air pollutionNCRDelhi air qualityDelhi AQIsmogAir pollutionCommission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)
