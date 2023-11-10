Delhi: The residents of Delhi NCR faced another day of breathing hazardous air on Friday morning, as the pollution levels stayed in the ‘severe’ zone, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The data from the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India) showed that the AQI in Ashok Vihar, RK Puram, Punjab Bagh, and ITO was above 460 (severe), indicating a health emergency for the people.

Gurugram, Faridabad, and Noida also recorded ‘severe’ or ‘very poor’ air quality, with AQI ranging from 375 to 457. The city saw a slight improvement in some areas, such as the Indira Gandhi International Airport and Lodhi Road, where the AQI dropped to ‘very poor’ levels, at 391 and 398, respectively.

The reason for this was the moderate rainfall that occurred on Thursday night and Friday morning, which washed away some of the pollutants from the air. However, the rain was not enough to bring down the pollution to safe levels, and the Delhi government is still exploring ways to combat the crisis.

One of the options being considered is ‘artificial rain’, which involves seeding the clouds with chemicals to induce precipitation. The government is also implementing anti-pollution measures, such as banning construction activities, shutting down power plants, and restricting vehicular movement, under the Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The GRAP was activated after the city’s air quality reached the ‘severe plus’ category, which means that the air is so polluted that it can cause serious health problems for the people. Several ministers of the Aam Admi Party were seen inspecting the compliance of the GRAP on Thursday night, and urging the people to follow the guidelines.