trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2686326
NewsIndia
WEATHER UPDATE

Delhi's Air Quality Remains Severe Despite Light Rain, Toxic Smog Engulfs City

Delhi NCR faced another day of breathing hazardous air on Friday morning, as the pollution levels stayed in the ‘severe’ zone.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 08:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi's Air Quality Remains Severe Despite Light Rain, Toxic Smog Engulfs City

Delhi: The residents of Delhi NCR faced another day of breathing hazardous air on Friday morning, as the pollution levels stayed in the ‘severe’ zone, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The data from the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India) showed that the AQI in Ashok Vihar, RK Puram, Punjab Bagh, and ITO was above 460 (severe), indicating a health emergency for the people.

Gurugram, Faridabad, and Noida also recorded ‘severe’ or ‘very poor’ air quality, with AQI ranging from 375 to 457. The city saw a slight improvement in some areas, such as the Indira Gandhi International Airport and Lodhi Road, where the AQI dropped to ‘very poor’ levels, at 391 and 398, respectively.

The reason for this was the moderate rainfall that occurred on Thursday night and Friday morning, which washed away some of the pollutants from the air. However, the rain was not enough to bring down the pollution to safe levels, and the Delhi government is still exploring ways to combat the crisis. 

One of the options being considered is ‘artificial rain’, which involves seeding the clouds with chemicals to induce precipitation. The government is also implementing anti-pollution measures, such as banning construction activities, shutting down power plants, and restricting vehicular movement, under the Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The GRAP was activated after the city’s air quality reached the ‘severe plus’ category, which means that the air is so polluted that it can cause serious health problems for the people. Several ministers of the Aam Admi Party were seen inspecting the compliance of the GRAP on Thursday night, and urging the people to follow the guidelines.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA test of adulterated mawa being sold in the market
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Elvish take name of Fazilpuria?
DNA Video
DNA: When will Delhi get rid of pollution?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel's shocking announcement on war
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Dr Michelle Harrison?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi government's 'Suprise Test' on pollution
DNA Video
DNA: What did the Supreme Court say on pollution?
DNA Video
Delhi Air Pollution: Will we win the war against pollution with 'Jugaad'?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War: How much did Hamas lose in one month?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Hezbollah fight Hamas's war with Israel?