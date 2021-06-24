Delimitation, peaceful polls important milestones in restoring statehood: Amit Shah after all-party meet on Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: Asserting that the Centre is committed to all round development of Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (June 24) said that the delimitation exercise and peaceful elections are important milestones in restoring statehood.

Shah’s statement came after the conclusion of the all-party meet on Jammu and Kashmir which was attended by 14 prominent leaders from the erstwhile state.

“We are committed to ensure all round development of J&K. The future of Jammu and Kashmir was discussed and the delimitation exercise and peaceful elections are important milestones in restoring statehood as promised in parliament,” Shah wrote on Twitter.

“Today’s meeting on Jammu and Kashmir was conducted in a very cordial environment. Everyone expressed their commitment to democracy and the constitution. It was stressed to strengthen the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

In the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the assembly election process will begin when the delimitation process ends, as quoted by Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari.

Bukhari told media persons that talks were held in a 'good atmosphere'. He said the Prime Minister urged the political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir to participate in the delimitation process.

"The Prime Minister heard our issues of all leaders. He said that the election process will begin when the delimitation process finishes. The Prime Minister asked all to participate in the delimitation process. We have been assured that this is the roadmap towards elections. Prime Minister also said that we are committed to the restoration of statehood," he said.

The all-party meeting, which began at around 3 pm, lasted for almost five hours. It was attended by prominent leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, including four former Chief Ministers of the state-now-turned-into-union territory.

