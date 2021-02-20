Dense fog engulfs Delhi even as maximum temperature nears 30 degrees Celsius

New Delhi: As the winter season draws to an end in Delhi, the lowest temperature on Saturday (February 20) morning was recorded at 13 degrees Celsius. Light to Moderate fog was forecasted but commuters faced difficulties as the dense fog reduced visibility. The pollution levels remain in the 'very poor' category in the national capital.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) noted that the maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius on Friday (February 19) while the minimum temperature dipped to 9.9 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature was two degrees Celsius above normal while the minimum temperature was one degree Celsius below normal.

The pollution levels recorded in Delhi have remained in the 'very poor' category, showing no signs of improvement in the past few months. While the AQI level in the national capital stands at 309 as of Saturday morning, Noida recorded an AQI level of 323 and Gurugram recorded an AQI of 311.

According to SAFAR, AQI between the range of 51 and 100 is considered as 'satisfactory' or 'very good', 101-200 is 'moderate', 201-300 falls under the category of 'poor'. While 300-400 is considered as 'very poor', levels between 401-500 fall under the 'hazardous' category.

