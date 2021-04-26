PIB fact check: Did CSIR study say smokers, vegetarians less vulnerable to COVID-19? Read here

New Delhi: The PIB on Monday took cognisance of some media reports claiming that a CSIR survey revealed smokers and vegetarians are less vulnerable to COVID-19 and shared that the such report are infact inconclusive.

The PIB shared a post on its social media page issuing a denial to the purported report saying, "Presently, NO conclusion can be drawn based on the serological studies that vegetarian diet & smoking may protect from COVID-19."

Here's what the tweet said:

Media reports claim that @CSIR_IND survey reveals smokers & vegetarians are less vulnerable to #COVID19 #PIBFactCheck: Presently, NO conclusion can be drawn based on the serological studies that vegetarian diet & smoking may protect from #COVID19 Read: https://t.co/RI3ZQA7ac6 pic.twitter.com/gQRVDvACfl — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 26, 2021

A media report had recently quoted a Council of Scientific Industrial Research (CSIR) survey saying that it had revealed smokers and vegetarians to be less likely to contract COVID-19 infection.

The CSIR in a notification refuted the claims saying that the study “CSIR Study Reveals Smokers and Vegetarians are Less Vulnerable to Covid-19 Infection” (dated 24th April 2021) was not released by the institute.

The CSIR stated that 'NO conclusion can be drawn that the vegetarian diet and smoking may protect from COVID-19 based on these studies.'