Did Kamal Nath Convey His Plan To Quit Congress To Party Leadership? Digvijaya Singh Drops Big Hint

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari rejected such reports saying that Kamal Nath won't leave Congress.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 02:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, many flip-flops are expected in the political sector and some of them have already happened just like in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Now, there are speculations that former Madhya Pradesh CM and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath may join the BJP severing his decades-old ties with the grand old party. When asked about his plans to join the BJP, Kamal Nath did not deny and instead told reporters that if he takes any such decision then he would definitely tell the media. 

Jitu Patwari Terms Reports Baseless

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari rejected such reports saying that Kamal Nath won't leave Congress. "For the first time when Kamal Nath fought elections, then Indira Gandhi said that Kamal Nath is her third son...in the 45 years of political journey of Kamal Nath, in both our good times and bad times, he has been working with the party....I still remember when Scindia toppled the Congress government in MP, all the Congress workers stood with Kamal Nath's leadership and ideology....I would like to request that the news that is speculated are baseless," said Patwari.

Digvijaya Singh Drops Big Hint

However, former Madhya Pradesh CM and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said that he and the party leadership are in constant touch with Kamal Nath. While Singh did not reveal details, his statement indicates that Congress leadership is aware of the development.

"I am constantly in touch with Kamal Nath, the Congress leadership is having discussions with him. A person like him, who started with Congress, whom we all considered to be the third son of Indira Gandhi, has always supported Congress and has been a pillar of the Congress party. He was the cabinet minister in the Centre, State Congress Committee President and Chief Minister. He got all the posts. I don't think he will leave the party," said Singh.

