New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday clarified that his state received a call from Delhi police saying that people from Punjab have kidnapped Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga and the police have acted upon the input, reported ANI.

Addressing a press conference on the controversy, Khattar said, “They picked him up (Tajinder Bagga) from his home at 5 am. His father filed FIR (in Delhi) that he has been kidnapped by some people who took him away in a vehicle. Delhi Police informed Haryana Police that people from Punjab picked him up.”

Punjab Police said that they will approach the court, it is up to them. Ultimately, Haryana Police handed them over to Delhi Police. Both Punjab and Delhi Police can take it from there: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga's arrest pic.twitter.com/Pj594V97ZG — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2022

The chief minister further added that the Haryana Police acted on the inputs given by Delhi Police and rescued BJP leader Tajinder Bagga from Kurukshetra.

“Haryana Police became alert and stopped them in Kurukshetra, near Pipli. Since we had information from Delhi it was our duty to hand them over to Delhi Police. Amid this, they revealed their identity that they're Punjab Police and are taking him with them. We did our work,” ANI quoted Khattar as saying.

Khattar further added that the Punjab police has said they will approach the court, however, he clarified that the Harayana police only acted on the inputs recieved and that Delhi and Punjab Police can deal from that point onwards.

Punjab Police did not follow protocol: Khattar

CM Khattar addressing the media said that the procedure wasn't followed in the case of Tajinder Bagga's arrest.

"It is a political issue as during polls Bagga had delivered speeches. Speeches normally include political content and blame against each other. If something happens, EC takes cognisance and then police look into it," he added.

I think the more it is condemned the less it is: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on arrest of BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga pic.twitter.com/qxMN21aKDL — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2022

"Political issues don't unfold like this. But forcing Punjab Police to pick up a political figure in this manner...there should at least be a little amiability. If enmity between political parties rises like this, there'll be problems. This shouldn't have been done," Haryana CM added.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was allegedly detained from his residence in Delhi by Punjab Police on Friday, several BJP leaders have claimed.

The father of Tajinder Pal Bagga has claimed that he was punched in the face when he attempted to capture the incident on video.

However, AAP has refuted the BJP’s claims of a political vendetta behind the move and said Bagga was arrested on the merits of a case in which he is accused of inciting communal violence in Punjab.