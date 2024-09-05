Advertisement
Did RG Kar Principal Ordered Renovations Near Crime Site? BJP Shares Controversial Letter

The BJP circulated a letter dated August 10, ordering renovation work near where a trainee doctor's body was found.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2024, 07:18 PM IST
Did RG Kar Principal Ordered Renovations Near Crime Site? BJP Shares Controversial Letter

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has circulated a purported letter signed by Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College. The letter was dated August 10, one day after the body of a 31-year-old trainee doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered near the institution's seminar hall of the hospital. 

The viral letter ordered renovation work in that area, just a day after the horrific incident took place. 

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Mazumdar shared a post on the microblogging site X which consists of a viral letter that ordered renovation work.

"The order, signed by Sandip Ghosh, former director of RG Kar Medical College, is dated August 10, just one day after the victim's death. Despite allegations from colleagues and protesters about tampering with the crime scene, the Police Commissioner denied it," the post read.

 

 

