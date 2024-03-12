'Divisive Politics...': TVK Chief Actor Vijay Opposes CAA Implementation In Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief and Actor Vijay conveyed his strong opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules on Tuesday. This marks his first political stance since the inception of his political party. The actor entered politics on February 2 and introduced the TVK party after which he voiced his concerns over the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Tamil Nadu.

"In the circumstances where the nations people live with social harmony, doing divisive politics and introducing acts like CAA 2019 is unnecessary. The ruling government in the State should give assurance that they won't implement in law in Tamil Nadu," Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Chief told ANI.

The announcement of Lok Sabha election dates is imminent, and in anticipation of the Model Code of Conduct coming into effect, the government has specified detailed procedures for eligible individuals to apply for Indian citizenship. Recent amendments to the Citizenship Rules, 2009, including the introduction of Rule 10 A, delineate the application process for obtaining citizenship through registration or naturalization. Enacted by Parliament in December 2019, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) seeks to confer Indian citizenship upon refugees who experienced religious persecution in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, and relocated to India on or before December 31, 2014.