DMK MLA J Anbazhagan dies of coronavirus COVID-19 in Chennai

DMK MLA J Anbazhagan, a close confidante of party leader MK Stalin died at a hospital in Chennai on Wednesday (June 10) due to coronavirus COVID-19. He was 61. Unfortunately Anbazhagan's demise coincides with his 62nd birthday

He served as MLA thrice and was among the key strategists for DMK. Anbazhagan was first elected MLA in 2001.

On Tuesday, Dr Rela Hospital had declared the DMK MLA "very critical”, saying his existing kidney disease pared his chances.

Anbazhagan was actively involved in MK Stalin's ‘Ondrinaivom Va’ (Let's come together) initiative to provide relief materials to the people facing trouble due to coronavirus lockdown in Tamil Nadu.

Anbazhagan was admitted to hospital last week after he complained of severe acute respiratory distress. He was later tested positive for coronavirus. The DMK MLA was put on ventilator support on June 3 as his situation worsened.

Anbazhagan represented Chepauk-Triplicane constituency in the city and had undergone a liver transplant about 15 years ago.