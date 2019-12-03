DMRC gets award for 'Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities'

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) was conferred with the 2019 ‘National Award for the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities’ (Divyangjan), on Monday.

The recognition was given to DMRC for the creation of a barrier-free environment for Divyangjan under the category of Government Department or Offices or PSUs or Autonomous Bodies in India.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu presented the award to the Managing Director of DMRC, Dr. Mangu Singh in a ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The statement from DMRC informed that it follows all other prescribed accessible features guidelines at its Metro stations thereby ensuring accessible travel for persons with disabilities.Taking to twitter DMRC wrote, ''In order to provide barrier-free services for Divyangjan, all Delhi Metro stations are provided with access facilities. DMRC follows all prescribed accessible features guidelines at its metro stations thereby ensuring accessible travel for persons with disabilities.''

Delhi Metro stations provide several facilities for the Divyagjan which include, kerb cut at footpath, ramp with appropriate gradient and handrail at appropriate height, lift of adequate size to accommodate wheelchair users, audible signage at Lifts, information signs in Braille for lift control panel, toilet etc.

These National Awards are instituted under the aegis of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India and are conferred every year on 3rd December that is marked as ‘International Day of Persons with Disabilities’ under 14 categories.

Initiating steps to reduce pollution in the environment, DMRC urged people to use metro services to reduce pollution on National Pollution Control Day (December 2). DMRC informed that 6021518 people used metro as a medium to commute on Monday (December 2).