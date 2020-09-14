हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)

DMRC to make 4500 trips from Monday to meet rush

Nearly 1.5 lakh people had taken a ride on the Metro on Saturday when the entire network spread over 389 kms was made operational for the first time after nearly six months, said DMRC.

DMRC to make 4500 trips from Monday to meet rush

New Delhi: Two-days after resuming services in all its metro lines, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will run 4,500 trips from Monday to meet the surge in ridership. The Metro which reopened in a staggered manner from September 7 is now following the old time table and running in its usual time from 6 am to 11 pm. 

Nearly 1.5 lakh people had taken a ride on the Metro on Saturday when the entire network spread over 389 kms was made operational for the first time after nearly six months, said DMRC.

The metro, which had suspended its services in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, reopened with caution putting into place the Centre's guidelines. The new metro guidelines makes its essential for travellers to wear mask, install Arogya Setu app on their mobile phone.

The passengers are getting their thermal screening done at the entry of stations. The token counters are closed and limited entry and exit are allowed. 

The DMRC has also asked people to adopt the various modes of digital transactions available to recharge smart cards to avoid contact.

DMRC officials stated that the new system has been carefully crafted following all the precautionary measures. Meanwhile, the officials have also urged people to eschew unnecessary travelling, especially during peak hours. 

Apart from regular frontline staff at the stations, DMRC has made additional deployment of around 1000 officials/staff across the line(s)/network to assist and guide passengers in the wake of new norms of Metro travel which may take some time to settle in.

 

 

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)Metro servicesDelhi Metro
