DMRC to observe Janta Curfew, keep its services closed on March 22

New Delhi: In the wake of ‘Janata Curfew’ to be observed on March 22, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to keep its services closed on that day. The DMRC move is to encourage the public to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, which is essential in the fight against Covid-19.

The DMRC's decision came today after Prime Minister Narendra's Modi's appeal to people on Thursday to remain indoors on Sunday (March 22) and voluntarily observe curfew for the whole day from 7 AM to 9 PM to express solidarity with those who are extending their services in the fight against the deadly COVID-19.

The DMRC took to twitter to inform people in this regard.

In the wake of ‘Janta Curfew’ to be observed this Sunday i.e, on 22nd March 2020, DMRC has decided to keep its services closed. The move is aimed at encouraging public to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, which is essential in the fight against Covid-19. #JantaCurfew — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) March 20, 2020

Notably, the Delhi government today ordered closure of all malls in the national capital in view of the COVID-19 threat, but exempted grocery and pharmacy stores in them.

Through social media, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said all non-essential public dealing activities was stopped till March 31, adding that only essential public dealing activities will continue.

The Delhi CM said all non-essential staff are being directed to work from home while all permanent and contractual employees will be paid for this period.