DNA Exclusive: Analysing Final Round Of 'Battle Of Bengal', PM Modi’s Kolkata Roadshow

With a massive roadshow in Kolkata, Prime Minister Modi is expected to mount a last-ditch effort in the Bengal elections—this will be his final face-to-face meeting with Mamata Banerjee. The "Bangalir Mone Modi" roadshow will travel through important historical sites. Modi will travel in a hi-tech bulletproof car, showcasing a grand spectacle of Bengali culture.

The theme of Modi’s roadshow, ‘Bangalir Mone Modi’, translates to ‘Modi is in the heart of Bengalis’. The Prime Minister’s 2-km roadshow will commence from Vidhan Saryan of Shyam Bazar and conclude at Swami Vivekananda’s house. This route holds historical significance as it was frequently used by Swami Vivekananda to visit his Guru, Ramakrishna Paramahamsa.

In today's DNA, Zee News' Saurabh Raaj Jain, analysed the final round of the 'battle of bengal' lok sabha elections. He also analysed the roadshows by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.

Modi’s roadshow, the first by a sitting prime minister in Kolkata in 38 years, will be a grand spectacle of Bengali culture, with 40 stages set up along the route showcasing Chhau dance, kirtan, and Rabindra Sangeet.

Mamata Banerjee, on the other hand, has been seen to strategically position her campaign events to coincide with or follow Modi’s. She will hold a rally in south Kolkata at the same time Modi is in North Kolkata and will campaign along the same route in North Kolkata the following day to counteract the Modi effect.

The seventh phase of the election will decide the fate of 9 seats in Bengal, all of which were won by the TMC in 2019. The BJP is focused on winning these seats, while Mamata Banerjee’s mission is to retain them. The campaign has been charged, with both parties making strong allegations against each other.

Watch tonight's episode of DNA for a detailed analysis here: