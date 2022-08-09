DNA Exclusive: Analysing Nitish Kumar's U-Turn in Bihar

New Delhi: Nitish Kumar broke the JD(U)'s alliance with the BJP and teamed up with Tejashwi Yadav's RJD in Bihar. Despite the fact that Kumar had broken away from the grand alliance after being upset with Lalu Yadav's sons, the RJD and JD(U) are set to form an alliance.

Nitish and Tejashwi, on Tuesday evening, handed over a letter of support of 164 MLAs to to the Bihar governor and staked claim to form the new government.

Nitish Kumar will take oath as the Chief Minister again at 2 pm tomorrow at Raj Bhavan. He will be the Chief Minister of Bihar for the eighth time. Tejashwi Yadav will be sworn in as deputy chief minister for the second time.

In In today's DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan analysed the number force in Bihar Assembly and why Nitish Kumar ditched the BJP.

In the year 2015, Nitish Kumar formed a grand alliance with RJD and formed the government in Bihar. But after 20 months, in the year 2017, he left the RJD and formed the government with the BJP. After this, in the year 2020, he contested the elections in alliance with the BJP, and now after exactly 21 months, he left the BJP and again formed an alliance with the RJD.

The total number of members in the Bihar Assembly is 243. And with one post vacant, the current number has come down to 242. A party needs 122 members to prove its majority. Of these, BJP has 77 MLAs, RJD has 79, JDU has 45, Congress has 19, Left parties have 16, Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM party has 4 MLAs and AIMIM has one MLA and one MLA independent.

This is the total mathematics of the Bihar Assembly. Now let us tell you what kind of new numbers are with Nitish Kumar. There are a total of seven parties in the new majority given by Nitish Kumar to the Governor.

Of the 164 MLAs whose support Nitish has claimed, the RJD has the highest number of 79 MLAs, his party JDU itself has 45 MLAs, 3 Left parties have 16 MLAs, Congress has 19 MLAs, HAM party has 4 and an Independent MLA.

Nitish Kumar felt that the BJP would gradually end his existence from politics. He felt that the BJP was breaking their house and making their house bigger, cutting their roots under the guise of friendship. And that's why he parted ways with the BJP.

In politics, you will find many examples in which a leader was once a trump card, but now he is not counted even in 52 cards of cards. Nitish Kumar felt that the BJP was going to meet the same fate for him, and just out of this fear, he decided to break the alliance.

Former IAS RCP Singh i.e. Ramchandra Prasad Singh, who was closest to Nitish or once the most trusted, is also an important role in this political divorce.

RCP Singh is the same leader who was once made the national president of the party by Nitish Kumar and he also became the only cabinet minister from the JDU quota in the Modi government at the Center in 2021. But recently Nitish Kumar did not give him an extension for the Rajya Sabha and he had to quit as a minister. Because Nitish Kumar and JDU believe that RCP Singh was working as a BJP agent by staying in their party. He was strengthening the BJP's ground in Bihar by digging JDU land, and was probably one of the architects of the shifting of JDU leaders and their voters to the BJP.