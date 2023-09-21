New Delhi:The assassination of Hardeep Nijjar has placed considerable strain on the relationship between India and Canada, following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's levying of significant accusations against the Indian government. Trudeau pointed to the alleged involvement of an official from the Indian High Commission in Canada, further intensifying the diplomatic tension.

Tonight on Zee News' prime time show - DNA, anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain conducted an in-depth analysis of Justin Trudeau's political motivation and Ind-Candian citizens' situation in Canada.

A substantial post was made by Chandra Arya, an MP from Trudeau's Liberal Party, on the microblogging platform X. In this post, Arya shed light on the fears within the Hindu community in Canada stemming from Khalistani activities.

Justin Trudeau's accusations against India encompass two key facets. Firstly, Trudeau asserts that India is meddling in Canada's domestic matters. Secondly, there is outrage over the death of a Canadian citizen.

Pierre Poilievre, the leader of Canada's opposition Conservative Party, raised doubts about Trudeau's allegations. In one of his statements, he emphasized the necessity of concrete evidence before passing judgment on Trudeau's claims, which, at present, remain unsupported.

It's important to highlight that there is uncertainty surrounding the citizenship status of Khalistani terrorist Nijjar, whom Justin Trudeau refers to as a Canadian citizen. Canadian news outlet Global News has cast doubt on Hardeep Singh Nijjar's citizenship, revealing that his application for citizenship was rejected three times. This raises questions about when and how Nijjar acquired Canadian citizenship.