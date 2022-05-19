In a shocking development, a 21-year-old Kannada small screen actress died while undergoing fat removal surgery in Bengaluru on Tuesday. According to police, she was undergoing surgery without knowledge of her parents. Chetana Raj is the young actress who succumbed during surgery. The parents are now alleging negligence on part of the surgeons. They are also saying that the surgery was conducted without proper equipment.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analyses the craze to look attractive without putting in much effort - why people all over the world are tampering with the basic appearance of their body to look beautiful and young.

Chetna had also worked in some Kannada language TV serials. And she wanted to reduce her body fat through surgery. However, if you look at these pictures of her, then you will also say that this actress was completely fit. And she didn't even need to undergo cosmetic surgery to reduce her fat.

Actually she felt that if she makes herself fitter, then she will start getting work for lead roles in films. For this, she decided to undergo a surgery called Liposuction, in which the fat stored in the body is reduced by putting a suction tube. However, there are times during this surgery, when some part of the fat gets deposited near the lungs, which causes difficulty in breathing and also increases the risk of heart attack.

And the same is expected to have happened in this case as well. Earlier, when this kind of technology and medical treatment were not there, people used to say that they are fine with it as God has made them. That is, earlier we used to accept this body in any shape, colour and form. And people were not even ashamed of it.

Chetana Raj was a resident of Abbigere in Bengaluru. The hospital authorities are maintaining that the death occurred due to water getting deposited in her lungs during surgery.

She had acted in popular serials `Geetha`, `Doresaani`, `Olavina Nildana`. She had also acted in `Havayaami`, a Kannada movie.

