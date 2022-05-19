हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DNA

DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Kannada actress Chetana Raj’s fatal cosmetic surgery

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analyses the craze to look attractive without putting in much effort.

DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Kannada actress Chetana Raj’s fatal cosmetic surgery

In a shocking development, a 21-year-old Kannada small screen actress died while undergoing fat removal surgery in Bengaluru on Tuesday. According to police, she was undergoing surgery without knowledge of her parents. Chetana Raj is the young actress who succumbed during surgery. The parents are now alleging negligence on part of the surgeons. They are also saying that the surgery was conducted without proper equipment.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analyses the craze to look attractive without putting in much effort - why people all over the world are tampering with the basic appearance of their body to look beautiful and young.  

Chetna had also worked in some Kannada language TV serials. And she wanted to reduce her body fat through surgery. However, if you look at these pictures of her, then you will also say that this actress was completely fit. And she didn't even need to undergo cosmetic surgery to reduce her fat.

Actually she felt that if she makes herself fitter, then she will start getting work for lead roles in films. For this, she decided to undergo a surgery called Liposuction, in which the fat stored in the body is reduced by putting a suction tube. However, there are times during this surgery, when some part of the fat gets deposited near the lungs, which causes difficulty in breathing and also increases the risk of heart attack.

And the same is expected to have happened in this case as well. Earlier, when this kind of technology and medical treatment were not there, people used to say that they are fine with it as God has made them. That is, earlier we used to accept this body in any shape, colour and form. And people were not even ashamed of it.

Chetana Raj was a resident of Abbigere in Bengaluru. The hospital authorities are maintaining that the death occurred due to water getting deposited in her lungs during surgery.

She had acted in popular serials `Geetha`, `Doresaani`, `Olavina Nildana`. She had also acted in `Havayaami`, a Kannada movie.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DNASudhir ChaudharyChetana Rajcosmetic surgeryfat removal surgery
Next
Story

India Post Recruitment 2022: Over 38,000 GDS vacancies released at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, know details here

Must Watch

Thousands hospitalised as latest sandstorm brings Iraq to standstill