DNA Exclusive: Analysis of Will Smith's slap at Oscar stage

Actor Will Smith - known to be one of the greatest actors ever - has left the world shocked with his act of slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscar award ceremony. Smith's slap - at the biggest stage of cinema - is being discussed and debated across the world. So much so that the slap - and not the award winners - made the headlines about the event.

In today's DNA, Zee News Editor In Chief Sudhir Chaudhary analyses Will Smith's act of slapping Chris Rock - and the hype around it.

Why Oscar stage matter?

In India, when a movie becomes a national hit, people recommend it for the Oscars. The awards - biggest in the world of cinema - are officially known as the Academy Awards. These awards are telecasted live on in more than 200 nations.

When did the incident took place and what was the joke that made Will Smith Angry?

The incident happened when popular comedian Chris Rock came to the stage to announce an award for the best documentary. At this moment, he started cracking jokes in typical style. Rock cracked a distasteful joke on Smith's wife - who is suffering from a hairloss condition. This made Smith angry, who stood up from his seat and slapped Rock.

