DNA Exclusive: Exposing The Agenda Behind Categorizing UPSC Achievers On Hindu-Muslim Line

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission, or UPSC, is considered one of the world's most challenging exams. The prestigious examination has announced its results for the year 2023 on April 16. Among the 10,16,850 aspirants, 5,92,141 attempted the preliminary round. However, only 14,624 managed to clear the preliminaries and advance to the 'Mains' examination, of whom 2,855 successfully passed. Eventually, 1016 candidates emerged successful in the overall examination. While success in the prestigious exam comes as a reward for aspirants, attempts are being made on social media by some vested people to give the results a communal angle. In today's DNA, Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the misleading claims being made on social media with a religious angle.

Watch Full DNA Episode Here:

While those who cleared the exam are basking in the glory of their success, some people view those who pass this toughest exam from a different perspective based on religion. It is being said on social media that this time, more than 50 Muslim candidates have passed the UPSC exam and this is happening under a conspiracy. Such things are amusing. But today, we will show those who talk like this a truth that will open their eyes.

The question is why are the examinations for political positions in the country being given a religious colour? Is this being done to defame these exams, or is an attempt being made for Hindu-Muslim appeasement in the electoral season on the names of Muslim candidates? We are saying this because categories are distributed on the basis of caste in UPSC exams. There is no basis for religion in them.