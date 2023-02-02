DNA Exclusive: Know About Rare Stones Brought From Nepal for Ram Temple Construction

DNA: Two large 'Shaligrams' were recently brought from Nepal to India. These rare stones will be used for the construction of lord Ram and goddess Sita's idols at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Shaligram was worshipped by Brahmins after it arrived in Ayodhya. But what is so special about these stones?

In today’s DNA, Zee News' Rohit Ranjan will discuss the importance of the stones brought to build Ram and Sita's statues.

The new statue is expected to be built from the Shaligram stones acquired from Nepal. Shaligram rocks are so magnificent that they are almost guaranteed to be picked as Shri Ram's vigraha. In the blessing posture, these sacred stones will adopt the form of Shri Ram and Mata Sita and bless the devotees.

These rocks have travelled a long distance to become Shri Ram and Mata Sita. According to Shri Ramcharitmanas, the stone took the form of Mata Ahilya while touching Shri Ram's feet.

Today, these stones will take on the life forms of Shri Ram and Mata Sita in Ayodhya's huge Ram temple during Ramkaj. Shri Ram and Mata Sita shall emerge from within these rocks in the form that would delight their devotees for thousands of years. 51 Vedic Brahmins worshipped Shaligram Shilas after arriving at Ayodhya. The cost of the Shri Ram temple has been set at around 1800 crores, of which roughly Rs 800 crore has already been spent.