DNA Exclusive: The truth of Bucha killings

Horrific visuals of mass killings in Ukraine's north-western city of Bucha have sent shockwaves across the world. Ukraine has claimed that at least 300 civilians were killed in this city by Russian troops during the war. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that Russian troops carried out horrific war crimes that included shooting citizens at point-blank.

Bucha is a city the north-western side of Ukraine that has a population of only 36,000 people. Most of the citizens in Bucha fled the city when the war began, however, an estimated 2,000 people coudn't escape.

It is claimed that Russian troops attacked these people when they invaded the city. Russia, on the other hand, has denied all the allegations.

Zee News correspondent Shivangi Thakur reached Bucha to bring the truth from ground zero.

As Zee News reached Bucha, horrific scenes were on display in the city streets. Many bodies are still lying unattended here. Many bodies were seen lying on the streets with bags of essential products. Prima facie, it appears that people were killed when they stepped out to buy groceries and other daily need products.

And as claimed by Ukraine, many bodies were found with their hands tied. A satellite footage of Bucha showed a mass grave of 50 people.

However, there a few things that are noteworthy about the Bucha killings. The city was siezed was by Russian troop, however, it was later re-captured by Ukraine. Russia has claimed that its troops vacated the city by 30th March only. The Ukrainian claims of mass killings, however, came out by April 3rd.

