DNA Exclusive: War of Words Between Russia And US Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

The Israel-Hamas conflict has once again brought Russia and America into a confrontation. The United States openly supports Israel in its conflict with Hamas, while Russia accuses Israel of war crimes, further intensifying tensions between the two countries. This situation is not unprecedented. In Today's DNA, Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the ongoing verbal skirmish between the USA and Russia amidst the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Recall the events of February 2022 when Russia attacked Ukraine. The United States unequivocally backed Ukraine, providing both military and economic assistance, which continues to this day, exacerbating the conflict between the two nations.

Throughout history, whether during the Ukraine conflict or the Second World War, relations between Russia and America have consistently been strained. Even during the Second World War, there was tension between the Soviet Union and America, leading to mutual hostilities.

The Second World War spanned from 1939 to 1945. Following its conclusion in 1945, the world witnessed the initial consequences of the escalating tensions and power struggle between Russia and America with the division of Korea. This division resulted from the Korean War, a protracted conflict in which American forces supported one side while Russia and China intervened on the other.

Following Russia's initiation of hostilities against Ukraine and the United States' support for Ukraine, tensions in their relationship escalated. Now, President Biden has added to these tensions by comparing Putin's regime to a terrorist organization such as Hamas in the context of the Israel-Hamas conflict. The potential consequences of this comparison could prove highly significant in the near future.