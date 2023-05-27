topStoriesenglish2614392
‘Don’t Lose Patience…’: Shivakumar’s Big Message To MLAs Denied Cabinet Berth

Meanwhile, prominent Lingayat pontiff Guru Siddarajayogeendra swamiji has urged the Congress government to allot cabinet post to Laxman Savadi in the coming days, who joined Congress after quitting BJP party.

Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 06:37 PM IST

Amid voices of dissent by Congress leaders over not getting cabinet posts, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday asked the "dejected" leaders to be perseverant like like him. "I did not get any opportunity to join the cabinet during the late Dharam Singh-led Congress government and Siddaramaiah-led previous government. But I did not lose my patience. Similarly, those who have been denied cabinet posts should have patience too," Shivakumar stated. All are going to get opportunities, why won`t it come to them? Shivakumar questioned. Meanwhile, prominent Lingayat pontiff Guru Siddarajayogeendra swamiji has urged the Congress government to allot cabinet post to Laxman Savadi in the coming days, who joined Congress after quitting BJP party.

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi are experienced and good natured politicians they should have got the cabinet berths. "If Laxman Savadi is included in the cabinet it will benefit the party," he said. Supporters of Laxman Savadi have started posting messages targetting Siddaramaiah on social media. "You (Siddaramaiah) maintained that Laxman Savadi joining Congress had brought new strength to the party. Savadi is the reason for Congress winning more seats in Belagavi district. In spite of it, you have conveniently forgotten him," the posts claimed.

The supporters of senior leader M. Krishnappa and his son MLA Priyakrishna staged a protest in front of the Raj Bhavan for their exclusion in the cabinet. Krishnappa represents Vijayanagar and Priya Krishna represents Govindarajanagar seat in Bengaluru. Puttarangasetty, senior Congress leader from Chamarajanagar, who defeated BJP former minister V.Somanna has denied the post of deputy speaker of the assembly. He was expecting to join the cabinet this time. He had conveyed to the party that he would continue as a MLA. Veteran Congress leader R.V. Deshapande, Opposition leader in Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad are upset as they have been denied cabinet posts.

