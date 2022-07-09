A decade ago, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave a suggestion at a book fair . She said, one should not lend his books and wife to anyone. If given, no refund is available. There was a lot of criticism about that in state politics. The Chief Minister said that once again on Thursday.

What exactly did Mamata Banerjee says?

Mamata Banerjee said, 'Don't lend knowledge, intellect and housewife to anyone."

Mamata became vocal about the deprivation of the central government against the state. She said that after 100 days of work, Delhi has stopped paying for Bangla Abas Yojona scheme. UGCO is not giving scholarships properly. According to Mamata, an economic blockade has been created against Bengal. Therefore, Mamata brought up the topic of intelligence in the context. Mamata wants to convey that even if Delhi does not give money, the state government is doing the right thing. On that basis, the Chief Minister said, don't lend education, intellect and housewife to anyone.

Criticism and Support

In the context of the Mamata's statement at the book fair ten years ago, many critics said, is housewives an immovable property? Can that be lent? Such statements actually undermine the dignity of women as a whole. Again, according to many, there is nothing controversial about it. If all proverbs are seen in that way then nothing can be said. For example, in Bengali, when it comes to explaining one's elem, the common proverb is, 'Molla's race to the mosque.' This does not mean that the people of the Muslim community are being looked down upon! Speaking of laziness, it is again called 'Thunto Jagannath.' This does not mean that Lord Jagannath is being disrespected. These are the most common proverbs in Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee said in another context on this occasion, “We used to recite many poems in our childhood. Aye Brishti Jhepe, Ekka-Dokka-Tekka, etc. At that time there was no question about that. But creating controversy has become a fashion now."