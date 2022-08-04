New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army on Thursday (August 4, 2022) successfully test-fired the indigenously developed Laser-Guided Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGM) from the Main Battle Tank (MBT) Arjun at KK Ranges with the support of Armoured Corps Centre & School (ACC&S) Ahmednagar in Maharashtra.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Defence said that the missiles hit with precision and successfully destroyed the targets at two different ranges. Telemetry systems have recorded the satisfactory flight performance of the missiles.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO and the Indian Army for the successful performance of the Laser Guided ATGMs.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Dr G Satheesh Reddy also congratulated the teams associated with the test firing of Laser Guided ATGMs.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the all-indigenous Laser Guided ATGM employs a tandem High Explosive Anti-Tank (HEAT) warhead to defeat Explosive Reactive Armour (ERA) protected armoured vehicles.

The ATGM has been developed with multi-platform launch capability and is currently undergoing technical evaluation trials from the 120 mm rifled gun of MBT Arjun.