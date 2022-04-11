New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released a notification for the recruitment of Junior Research Fellow and Research Associate posts. Through this recruitment drive DRDO is going to fill up 8 vacancies in the organisation.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of DRDO on drdo.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till April 15, 2022.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

RA: 1 Post

JRF: 7 Posts

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

Research Associate: PhD or equivalent degree in Chemistry OR Post Graduate in Chemistry.

JRF (Chemistry, Physics): Post Graduate in Chemistry/ Physics in 1st division with NET.

JRF (Mechanical): BE/ B.Tech in Mechanical in 1st division with NET/ GATE or M.E/ M.Tech in Mechanical in 1st division both at graduate and post graduate level.

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

JRF: Maximum of 28 years of age

RA: Maximum of 35 years of age

DRDO Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The candidates can check the detailed notification here to learn about the selection process of this recruitment drive.

