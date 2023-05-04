topStoriesenglish2603001
Â DEFENCE RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT ORGANISATION

DRDO Scientist Arrested For Providing Secret Info to Pakistan

The accused, who held a senior position in the premier defence research institute, was arrested on Wednesday. 

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 10:19 PM IST|Source: PTI

DRDO Scientist Arrested For Providing Secret Info to Pakistan

PUNE: A scientist working for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) here has been arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for providing confidential information to a Pakistani agent, officials said on Thursday. 

The scientist was allegedly in touch with an agent of a "Pakistan Intelligence Operative" through WhatsApp and video calls, an ATS official said. It was a case of honeytrap, he added.

"The scientist, by misusing his position, despite knowing that the officials secrets in his possession if obtained by the enemy country can pose a threat to the security of the country, provided the details to the enemy country," an ATS release said. 

An offense under relevant sections of the Official Secrets Act has been registered with Kalachowki unit of the ATS in Mumbai and further probe is on, it added.

